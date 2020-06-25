Walls of Books bookstore gets ready to open in Milledgeville

The bookstore will open with around 43,000 new and used books in stock.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Walls of Books, a Gottwals Books franchise, is getting ready to open in Milledgeville on July 6.

Owner Scott Mcelheney says the store will have a grand opening a week or two after the soft opening.

The concept of the store is to sell and trade used and new books. The option to trade books for in-store credit will also be available.

Mcelheney says people have expressed interest on social media, and he hopes to see a lot of people come into the store.

"We've got a lot of buzz about this on Facebook," he said.

Some services that will be offered at the store will be storytime for kids, author signings and teacher resources.

Walls of Books will sell new and used books, and buy back textbooks too.

The store will be implementing social distancing by having less book cases as to free up more space in the store. There will be barriers at the checkout and hand sanitizer will be set up around the store.

Mcelheney says there are around 43,000 books, used and new, at the store right now, but that "over time the stock will increase."

He also says that he remembers when the bookstore closed when he was younger, and said it was a "sad day."

"I am very happy to be bringing a bookstore back to Milledgeville and I really hope that there are a lot of people out there that feel the same way I do," Mcelheney said.

