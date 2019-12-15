WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — First responders are working to put out a fire at a Warner Robins apartment complex.

According to Warner Robins Fire Department Chief Ross Moulton, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a fire at the Brandon Court Apartments.

He says four apartment units are impacted by the fire and they are all within one block.

The fire is contained to the walls of the apartment building and everyone has evacuated, Moulton says.

No one is hurt.

Moulton says there is no information on the cause of the fire yet and they are not sure how many people live there.

He also says the design of the apartments makes the fire a bit tricky to fight.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

wmaz

