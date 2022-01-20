Want to be an extra in Halloween Ends? There’s a casting call Friday in Macon

Filming is underway in Savannah for the final Halloween movie in the horror franchise's latest reboot

MACON, Ga. — Do the names Laurie Strode and Michael Myers ring a bell? What about Doctor Loomis? Do you bleed orange and black and love Halloween?

Or are you just looking for something cool to tell people you were a part of in an icebreaker?

Well... this next thing could be for you!

There's an in-person, open casting call in Macon on Friday, Jan. 21 for paid, non-speaking extras in a film titled 'Cave Dweller.' I know what you're thinking, what does that have to do with Halloween?

Several major projects are shot under working titles during production, and 'Cave Dweller' is *apparently* the working title for Halloween Ends!

The casting call will happen at Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery on Poplar Street in downtown Macon from 3-7 p.m.

They're looking for families, townspeople, real-life EMTs and law enforcements, trick-or-treaters, kids ages 8-17 and adults 18+. Filming will take place in Savannah.

Pay is $120/8 with $40 for COVID testing at a Savannah lab 48 hours prior to filming. Bill Marinella with the casting agency will also be on-site taking photos to show the director.

You should pre-register in their database and create a profile BEFORE the Friday event. You can do that here.

Halloween Ends is the conclusion in a trilogy of new Halloween movies set 40 years after the events of the first. The new trilogy is considered canon, meaning the creators have disregarded all the sequels (and requels for all you Scream fans) between the 1978 film and 2018 reboot when creating the storyline.