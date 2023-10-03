Wanted FBI fugitive arrested in Warner Robins

The fugitive was found in Warner Robins after the FBI received a tip from a resident who saw her wanted poster.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman wanted by the FBI Macon Resident Agency was arrested in Warner Robins on Thursday, according to a release from the FBI.

They say 23-year-old Tiara Ann Thomas (aka Red) of Macon was wanted for violation of pretrial release for offenses related to other drug trafficking charges.

The original offenses Thomas is charged with include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Thomas' original charges happened in Bibb County between Nov. 2020 and July 2021, the release says.

She failed to report to her probation officer in July-October 2022. The release says she left her Macon home in September 2022 and could not be located.

The FBI put out a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

They say on Thursday, Thomas was found and arrested in Warner Robins when they got a tip from a resident who saw her wanted poster.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.