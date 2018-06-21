If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Altavia R. Balkcom, B/F, age 23, 5’5 @ 200 lbs.
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – Giving False Info. to Police,
Driving while Suspended, Improper child restraints in vehicle.
Douglas L. Slaton, W/M, age 42, 5’11 @ 155 lbs.
Wanted by Houston Cty. Sheriff Office – Burglary, False Imprisonment,
Battery-substantial physical harm, Terroristic Threats.
Marcus D. Prater, B/M, age 33, 6’3 @ 155 lbs.
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – Aggravated Assault, Poss.
of F/A by Convicted Felon, Poss. of F/A during comm. of crime, Poss.
with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Marquize L. Hogan B/M, age 29, 5’10 @ 195 lbs..
Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office – Sup. Ct. V.O.P. “Burglary”.
Tommy W. Jackson, B/M, age 55, 5’9 @ 145 lbs..
Wanted by Bibb County State Court Probation Office
Simple Battery & Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.