If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Altavia R. Balkcom, B/F, age 23, 5’5 @ 200 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – Giving False Info. to Police,

Driving while Suspended, Improper child restraints in vehicle.

Douglas L. Slaton, W/M, age 42, 5’11 @ 155 lbs.

Wanted by Houston Cty. Sheriff Office – Burglary, False Imprisonment,

Battery-substantial physical harm, Terroristic Threats.

Marcus D. Prater, B/M, age 33, 6’3 @ 155 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – Aggravated Assault, Poss.

of F/A by Convicted Felon, Poss. of F/A during comm. of crime, Poss.

with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Marquize L. Hogan B/M, age 29, 5’10 @ 195 lbs..

Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office – Sup. Ct. V.O.P. “Burglary”.

Tommy W. Jackson, B/M, age 55, 5’9 @ 145 lbs..

Wanted by Bibb County State Court Probation Office

Simple Battery & Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

PHOTOS: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (June 20, 2018) Tenekia Foreman - B/F, age: 24, height: 5'01", 120 lbs, wanted by the Houston Cty Sheriff's office for State Court violation of probation 01 / 05 Tenekia Foreman - B/F, age: 24, height: 5'01", 120 lbs, wanted by the Houston Cty Sheriff's office for State Court violation of probation 01 / 05

© 2018 WMAZ