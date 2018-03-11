If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Bates, Vernon L., W/M, age 48, 5’11 @ 200 lbs.

Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff – Identity Fraud, multiple cases

Laurama, Geraldo K. B/M, age 29, 5’9 @ 175 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff – Party to a Crime ( Aggravated Assault ).

Howard, Dequavious J. , B/M, age 18, 5’10 @ 154 lbs.

Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff Office – Murder

