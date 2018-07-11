If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Peek, Kenyatta L. B/F, age 21, 5’02 @ 180 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff – Sup. Ct. VOP. (Robbery by Sudden Snatching)

Height, Tre’Montay Q., B/M, age19, 5’8 @ 130 lbs.

Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff Office – V.G.C.S.A.

( Poss. Crock Cocaine w/Int. ) & Bench Warrant ( Speeding 2 counts and Poss. of Marij. ( M) ). Houston Cty. S.O. - Bail Jumping

Holston, Sidney, B/M, age 48, 5’08 @ 219 lbs.

Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff – Sup. Ct. VOP. ( Robbery )

Cummings, Romello D., B/M, age 23, 5’11 @ 195 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff Office – Battery- Family Violence

Hill, Dontavious Quartez B/M, age 25, 6’07 @ 205 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff – Battery, Family Violence, Theft

By Taking, Cruelty to Children/Allowing a child to witness a Felony

