If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Collins, Ernest, B/M, Age: 51, 5'07" @295 lbs. Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff - Superior Court Violation of Probation (Theft by Taking)

Hill, Dontavious Q., B/M, age 25, 6’07 @ 205 lbs.

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff – Battery, Family Violence, Theft

By Taking, Cruelty to Children

Cobb, Andrea R. Smith, W/F, Age: 41, 5'04" @ 132 lbs. Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff - Violation Georgia Control Substance Act, Poss. Schedule I, II with the intent to Distribute.

Goff, Sokoto Z., B/M, Age: 38, 5'07" @ 185 lbs. Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff - Theft by Taking Auto.

Rump, Corey L., B/M, Age: 23, 6'02" @ 200 lbs. Wanted by Houston County Sheriff - Violation Georgia Control Substance Act, Poss. Marjuana with intent, Drug Related Items, Obstruction x 2, Giving false name.

