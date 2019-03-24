CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said a man who showed up to the sheriff's office to retrieve a gun confiscated during a previous arrest landed himself back in jail - this time for a murder charge.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office took Defearious Cotton into custody Friday.

In July 2017, deputies said Cotton was arrested on misdemeanor marijuana and traffic charges. During the arrest, they seized his gun.

Cotton received time served on probation for the charges. But since then, he allegedly got involved in a murder in Fulton County. There was a warrant out for his arrest.

On Friday, Cotton decided to come to the Sheriff’s Office to retrieve his gun for the arrest from nearly two years ago.

A deputy ran his criminal history to make sure the weapon could be returned. That's when the deputy noticed that Cotton was wanted for murder out of Fulton County.

Instead of getting his gun, he landed himself back in jail, officials said.

