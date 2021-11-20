From Our Table to Yours: Wanya's mac and cheese

You can test some of our favorite family recipes at home!

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!

For this episode, morning anchor Wanya Reese shares his family recipe for a classic side dish: mac and cheese.

Wanya learned his mac and cheese recipe from his grandma, and he can't stress how easy it is to make the dish. The secret to making it cheesy but firm is using condensed milk.

When Wanya makes the dish, he likes to add a little extra cheese on top.

If you try his mac and cheese recipe, email us at news@13WMAZ.com to let us know what you think!

Wanya's Mac 'N' Cheese

Ingredients:

Half a box of rotini noodles

1 bag of Monterey Jack cheese

2 cans of evaporated milk

1 stick of butter

Seasonings of your choosing to taste

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Boil the noodles al dente. In a bowl, mix together the boiled noodles, cheese, evaporated milk and butter. Pour the contents from the bowl into a baking dish. Evenly add more cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool until you can place a fork in the mac and cheese and it comes out clean.

Variations: