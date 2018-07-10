Look for more beautiful weather to continue all the way through Halloween! It will be sunny and warm with a high near 80 for Wednesday. We're watching Thursday closely for the potential for a few strong storms. The best storm chance will be late day Thursday, so mainly for the afternoon and Thursday night. Strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning are all possible. Check back to the forecast over the next day or so as we fine tune the forecast.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween!)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday...Showers and storms likely late day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

