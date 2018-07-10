After another cold start in the morning, we'll try to warm it up a bit for tomorrow. Rain chances still look to move in for the weekend.

Tonight... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Sunday... Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows near 60.

Monday... Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday... Showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

