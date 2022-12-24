Church in Monroe County opens doors as warming center

With temperatures dropping over the holiday weekend, one church opened its doors for folks to stay warm.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures in the teens for Christmas eve weekend, several counties have set up warming centers to help people stay warm in the frigid temperatures.

Living Word Community Church gave residents of Monroe County a place to warm up over the weekend.

Located at 1278 Juliette Road, the church provided beds, blankets, and supplies for people to use while they stayed there.

The community also donated blankets, sodas, waters, and snacks, and food was also provided.

One woman even dropped off 50 pairs of shoes for people visiting the center.