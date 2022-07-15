Warner Robins 1-year-old gears up for third open heart surgery

Caleb's second open heart surgery happened at just six months old. Now, his mother says they're preparing for round 3 of the fight.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Imagine beginning the fight for your life at just six days old. That's the story of Caleb Carvin, a Warner Robins boy preparing for his third open heart surgery at just 1 year old.

"It's hard seeing him get poked with needles, seeing him have to lay there and be held down knowing he doesn't understand what's going on," the toddler’s mother Lindsey Carvin said.

His family calls him a "heart warrior hero.” 1-year-old Caleb Carvin began the fight for his life at just six days old.

"Baby Caleb was diagnosed with congenital heart disease when I was pregnant with him at 23 weeks, so we knew that he would need this lifesaving surgery at birth to be able to live," Lindsey said.

His second open heart surgery happened at just six months old. Now, his mother says they're preparing for round 3 of the fight.

"Unfortunately, two months after that surgery, the stenosis had come back, so now, we are preparing for his third surgery,” she explained.

Caleb and his family will travel to Boston's children's hospital, which will require a less-invasive surgery.

"It is really hard going through this as a parent and knowing that your child has a health condition that you can't just take away from this. It really is one of those things that you just have to have faith," Lindsey said.

Through the numerous appointments and procedures, the family says their toddler remains "Caleb strong."

"Caleb has been a champ through it all. I mean, he has been running, smiling, he keeps going and pushing through all of this no matter what," his mother described.

As they gear up for the trip, Caleb's dad Marquis Carvin says they are leaning on their family and faith.

"We find ways to get through it. Caleb has made us strong and made us better parents and we just thank everybody for their support," he said.