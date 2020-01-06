WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A toddler is dead after a weekend pool accident in Warner Robins.

Houston County Deputy Coroner David Gabbard says it happened in the Echo Glenn Subdivision on Sunday around 9 a.m.

He says investigators told him the 18-month-old's parents were in another part of the house when they heard a door they thought was locked being closed.

When they went to check on it, they found an older sibling in the yard and the toddler in the pool.

Gabbard says emergency workers were called, and the toddler was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The 18-month-old was transported to the NICU, but was later pronounced dead around 8 p.m., according to Gabbard.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division is investigating.

