WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police arrested two people Thursday after a teen was shot in the stomach on North Houston Road earlier this week.

A release from the Warner Robins Police Department said detectives found the suspects' car they used to flee the shooting on Cox Drive Thursday morning.

The release said upon further investigation, officers served a search warrant at 202 Cox Drive and arrested 28-year-old Bryant Poole and 21-year-old Gabrielle Hoges.

Poole is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the release.

Hoges is charged with party to the crime of armed robbery.

The release said they were meeting with the boy that was shot for a drug deal. The unnamed 17-year-old victim is expected to recover.

Anyone with information can call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478)-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

