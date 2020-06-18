WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex is honoring a pilot killed in a plane crash this week in the North Sea.

According to a news release from the base, the 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 558th AMXS paint team stenciled Lt. Kenneth Allen's name on a F-15 aircraft.

48th Fighter Wing pilot 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen died on June 15 during a training mission after his plane crashed into the North Sea.

“We wanted to honor 1st Lt. Allen by placing his name on the side of the F-15E that is about to depart to RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom,” said Todd Cross 561st AMXS P-Flight deputy.

A few months ago, the maintenance team also lost one of its own valued members.

“We had placed the name of Mr. Kenneth Walker, one of our coworkers that had recently passed away, on one of the Lakenheath F-15’s and flew a flag for his family in his honor some months earlier,” said Cross.

The maintenance teams wanted to honor Allen by stenciling his name on an F-15E to remember him and his families sacrifice.

“Our team felt like it was the right thing to do by honoring Lt. Allen the same way we had done with Mr. Walker,” said Cross. “Our thought was that they would feel the same way we did when seeing his name, as we did when we saw Mr. Walker’s.”

Jim Kelly, 561st AMXS director, agreed with his team’s plan.

"This is our way of honoring a fallen warrior and sharing our grief and well wishes with our warfighting teammates at Lakenheath," Kelly said.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES:

Warner Robins High holds socially distanced graduation ceremony

Macon woman holds free photoshoot at Tattnall Square Park

Alligator removed from Central City Park in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.