WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon, the city of Warner Robins issued an amendment to its emergency declaration.

It goes into effect on Wednesday, March 25, and will conclude on April 19.

But what does the amendment add to the declaration? Let's break it down:

There shall be no public gatherings on any property controlled or owned by the city. This does not prohibit people from using sidewalks or pedestrian areas of parks for exercise.

The city will not disconnect any public utility service provided by them due to non-payment. At the end of the declaration, you will have 30 days to make payments before services are disconnected.

The mayor shall use his authority to categorize city services as 'required' or 'discretionary.' He is also allowed to use his discretion when it comes to telework for employees.

Any deadlines for purchasing or obtaining occupation tax certificates, permits, or other civil approvals shall be tolled during the emergency and for 15 days after.

Restaurants and other dining establishments must end dine-in service and switch to delivery or take-out. Employees at the restaurants must maintain personal distance of 6 feet. If the restaurant sells beer or wine, they can sell it unopened with take-out meals for consumption off-site.

Gyms, health studios, yoga, spin, spas, saunas, indoor amusement parks, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theatres, playhouses and concert venues are closed.

The mayor of Perry has also issued an executive order, which says:

No public gatherings on any property owned or controlled by the City. This includes any park, public square, public space, playground, recreational area, or similar place of public gathering. The City will not disconnect any public utility service provided by the City on account of non-payment. After the conclusion of the declared emergency persons will have a period of thirty (30) days to make such payments before service may be disconnected. Any deadlines for the purchasing or obtaining by persons or businesses of occupation tax certificates, permits or similar civil approvals mandated by the City Code will be paused for the duration of the emergency. Restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services but may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive through or take-out services. Patrons, employees and contractors of the establishments must maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves and others. If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, such restaurant shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises. Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons, and any other similar facility, any facility used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming, or general health and wellbeing purposes, must close and remain closed for the duration of this emergency. All other establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses which remain open during the emergency must post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six (6) feet of personal distance between themselves and others and shall not allow more than ten (10) people into such establishment at any one time if such social distancing cannot be maintained. All public and private gatherings of more than ten (10) people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited.

Neither the amendment or executive order put a curfew in place.

