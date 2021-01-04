WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Animal Control is hosting a microchipping event to help celebrate the birthday of a volunteer's sick dog.
125 microchips will be given out to families who need them for their four-legged friends.
It's one chip per family and $10 for every additional chip.
Director Greg Langston says it's important to care about your pets.
"It's really emotional. We all care about these animals and everything or personal pets and animals we have at our shelter. Everybody here cares about animals, we have a big heart for them, and when Liz asked us to help out and have a birthday party for her little doggie, we were excited about doing it," Langston said.
All proceeds from the event will go towards Hawkinsville and Warner Robins animal control.