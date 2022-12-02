Warner Robins Animal Control holds "Let Love Find You" event to get your furry friends microchipped

The event is about making sure people in Centerville, Warner Robins, and Houston County get their dogs or cats microchipped.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, Warner Robins Animal Control hosted their Let Love Find You event.

The event is about making sure people in Centerville, Warner Robins, and Houston County get their dogs or cats microchipped.

It was held at 208 Stalnaker avenue in Warner Robins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For $20, pet owners had their pet microchipped, took a photo with their furry friend, and entered a raffle to have a hand-drawn portrait of them and their animal.

There were also baked good available at the event.

Organizers wanted to bring awareness to microchipping pets as well as raise money for the shelter.

The goal of this event is to try and limit the amount of time a pet is missing and limit the amount of time a pet spends at the shelter.

Warner Robins Animal Control also had plans for a travel unit to microchip pets that was delayed at the start of the pandemic.

If your pet goes missing you can reach out to Greg Langston or Jessica McAbee at (478) 929-7290.