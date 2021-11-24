Animals at Warner Robins Animal Control get their own Thanksgiving feast

Animal Control says they're happy to help the animals, but they would love to get them all back to their homes or adopted to new ones

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Animal Control employees and volunteers put together a Turkey Day feast for animals in their care Tuesday. They hoped to make the animals feel special and loved.

Don't worry, the pets only ate animal-safe food. Dogs got to chow down on turkey, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and pumpkin pie. Cats got a homemade tuna casserole.

Warner Robins Animal Control supervisor Glen Langston says they're happy to help the animals, but they would love to get them all back to their homes or adopted to new ones.

One way Langston says you can keep your pets safe is by getting them micro-chipped.

“If you want to get your personal animal microchipped, it's not but $10. It's free registration for a lifetime. Also, everything we adopt out here is microchipped. And if you pick your animal up from us to return to owners, like reclaiming them, we can microchip them also,” said Langston said.

Warner Robins Animal Control is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.