"With Arms Wide Open": Warner Robins Independence Day Concert headliners announced

The lineup features a Grammy-winning singer, a major rock band and a funk group.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration is just six weeks away.

The official lineup was announced at a press conference at 10 a.m., but the big celebration will be held July 1 in the parking lot of the McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick announced that AJ the DJ will DJ the event. The headliners include the Dazz Band, Jefferson Starship and the leader singer of Creed Scott Stapp.

You can still look forward to food trucks. Mayor Patrick says they hope to expand their options.

"One thing we noticed last year was that food truck prices were kind of high. I think the lowest average was about $12 for an entrée. We want to make sure we're hitting people that have big families or don't have a big budget," says Patrick

Overall, Patrick says this year will be special.

"We just want to make sure this particular one is better than all the others because it's our 40th [Independence Day Celebration], but it's also our 80th birthday, so we want this one to be grand," she says