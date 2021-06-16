x
Woman charged with arson in Warner Robins apartment building fire

Police say the woman admitted to setting the fire in her apartment
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman faces a charge of arson after a fire at a Warner Robins apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, WRPD and Fire responded to a fire on Madrid Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When they got to the scene, they found a fire in Apt 3 and damage to Apts 1, 2 and 4.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The release says an investigator found the fire started in Apt 3 and seemed to be set on purpose.

The tenant of Apt 3, identified as 33-year-old Allison Oliver, told police she set the fire and she was charged with first degree arson.

