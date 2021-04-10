Warner Robins appoints new board of directors for Downtown Development Authority

At Monday night's meeting, the council appointed three people to the Downtown Development Authority's Board Of Directors -- including Richard Weldon.



“To make this appointment, it lets me know I must be doing something right. Because I wasn't looking for it and it's surprising to me. But in the future we're looking to do a lot of stuff in Warner Robins,” said Weldon.



Hogan says her goal is to create a live, work, play community.



“I think everybody just craves a place where they can go on the weekends, they've got an open green space, and it's just adaptable to what their needs are. Do you want to go shopping, do you want to have that boutique shopping experience, do you want to go out to a Mom and Pop restaurant,” said Hogan.



She says they want to hear from community members.



“We're definitely working on a way to solicit feedback so that people can just drop their thoughts and ideas because this is truly a community of 80,000 people. It's not just what Kate Hogan wants, it's not just what Mayor and council wants, it's really what's going to service the best of the community,” said Hogan.