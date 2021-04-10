Warner Robins appoints new board of directors for Downtown Development Authority

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At Monday night’s Warner Robins Mayor and City Council meeting, they discussed plans for the city's newly merged Community and Economic Development department.
The department is led by Kate Hogan; it’s comprised of two sub-departments: Engage Warner Robins and Downtown Development Authority.
“Engage Warner Robins is a development authority that serves the entire 40 square miles of the city of Warner Robins, whereas the DDA focuses specifically on the downtown district,” said Hogan.
The downtown district spans the Watson Boulevard corridor from commercial circle down to highway 247.
At Monday night's meeting, the council appointed three people to the Downtown Development Authority's Board Of Directors -- including Richard Weldon.
“To make this appointment, it lets me know I must be doing something right. Because I wasn't looking for it and it's surprising to me. But in the future we're looking to do a lot of stuff in Warner Robins,” said Weldon.
Hogan says her goal is to create a live, work, play community.
“I think everybody just craves a place where they can go on the weekends, they've got an open green space, and it's just adaptable to what their needs are. Do you want to go shopping, do you want to have that boutique shopping experience, do you want to go out to a Mom and Pop restaurant,” said Hogan.
She says they want to hear from community members.
“We're definitely working on a way to solicit feedback so that people can just drop their thoughts and ideas because this is truly a community of 80,000 people. It's not just what Kate Hogan wants, it's not just what Mayor and council wants, it's really what's going to service the best of the community,” said Hogan.
Hogan says she's not sure when construction on any areas will start just yet, but she says the sooner the better.
