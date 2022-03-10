Capt. Wayne Fisher named interim police chief for the Warner Robins Police Department

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says they looked externally at four candidates. Internally, they considered six individuals who already achieved the rank of captain.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council appointed its interim Police Chief Captain Wayne Fisher Monday night. The change comes after Chief John Wagner announced his retirement around two weeks ago. October 2 marked Chief Wagner's last day.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says they picked Fisher because he is well respected by his peers.

"Thank you so much, interim Chief Fisher, for stepping up to the call and coming to support the city at this level," Patrick said.

Captain Wayne Fisher has been in law enforcement for 28 years, and has worked for the Warner Robins police department for 20 of those years.

"I will always serve at my greatest capacity within the City of Warner Robins and the police department, wherever that might be," Fisher said.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says they looked externally at four candidates. Internally, they considered six individuals who already achieved the rank of captain. Patrick says the interim chief will help select the permanent chief.

"For the new police chief, we are looking for the best law enforcement professional we can find, not just in our area, but in our state," Patrick said.

"Somebody that is going to be forthright and open with them. They've had that in the past. It will continue to this day, and again, I am a very humble person. I have an open ear to listen to people and their concerns," Fisher said.

They will be looking externally and internally for the permanent chief in search of someone who's a team player.

"Someone who is very well-respected amongst their peers, wherever they came from, someone who understands the heart of our police department and can connect with our guys and have that family environment," Patrick said.

"I think the police chief for the Warner Robins Police Department and what the community deserves and needs is a teambuilder and a uniter," Fisher said.