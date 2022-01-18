Warner Robins' new assistance program offers extra health-care services for city employees

It provides employees with mental and physical counseling, and a variety of resources on topics like debt management.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins City Council passed three new resolutions Tuesday night, including an employee-assistance program.

We spoke to the councilman who sponsored the agenda item and breaks down what the program does and how much it will cost the city.

It's an optional benefit package giving all city employees, including their family members under the age of 26, extra health-care services.

On Tuesday evening, council passed the employee-assistance program unanimously. It provides employees with mental and physical counseling, and a variety of resources on topics like debt management.

Warner Robins Councilman Kevin Lashley said, "If you want to quit smoking or anything like that, those are good ways to do it, because you'll get a therapist who will help you do that."

Lashley says it's an agreement between Secure Health and the City of Warner Robins. The contract covers the next 3 years.

"It's something that is there for the employee to use. They may use it or they may not," Lashley said.

Each year, the cost of the program increases. Starting February 1 until 2023, it'll cost $20.47 per employee. The following year, it's $20.87, and the third year, $21.28.

"That's a pretty low cost for each employee and their family members," Lashley said.

It covers 527 employees. 261 of them work for the city, while 266 work for Warner Robins Public Safety. Lashley says the fees have already been allocated.

"It is a portion of what the actual health insurance plan is, so it is in the budget. It's just another step of wellness care for an employee, not so much a reaction to an issue. They can get ahead out of an issue they may have with these different services that are provided by ESI," Lashley said.

According to the city's risk manager, the Employee Assistance Program is confidential and voluntary, so 13WMAZ was unable to speak to anyone who has benefited from the program.

If the number of covered employees increases or decreases more than 5 percent, the contract will be revised to reflect the changes.