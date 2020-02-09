Warner Robins Badcock Furniture locations accepting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

Two friends are teaming up to get donations from the heart of Georgia to those affected most by Hurricane Laura

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After Hurricane Laura hit parts of Louisiana and Texas, two friends decided to team up and send care packages to families in need.

At Badcock Home Furniture in Warner Robins, they’re collecting items like tissues, toilet paper, diapers and sanitizing wipes.

“When a storm of that magnitude hits there, there's nothing you can do to stop it or prevent it. All you can do is rebuild from it. In order to do that, you know, people need help,” said Brandon Rye.

Rye owns the two Badcock Furniture locations in Warner Robins. He joined a hurricane relief service project to help those in Louisiana and Texas.

“My friend Matt Pridemore reached out and said that he had made contact with Operation Airdrop, and that they would be flying in supplies into Lake Charles. They'd be making numerous trips over there and I said, ‘Great, we'll set up both locations as a donation center here in Warner Robins,’” said Rye.

Pridemore also owns Badcock stores in both Georgia and Florida. He’s a private pilot and he’s been flying for three years. He says he wanted to do more than donate money.

“I want to be right out there on the front lines giving back, and not just kind of writing a check to help out or anything like that. There's so much more gratification to help in this whole process when you're out there on the front lines,” said Pridemore.

He says the damage in Lake Charles in unbelievable.

“A lot of complete destruction, a lot of flooding, a lot of people who need help. We -- as the pilots -- are getting it down to the people that are directly on the ground, and they're allowing families to come in and they kind of separate it out and let each household take a few from each of us to make sure that everybody gets exactly what they need, but it's very well lined up,” said Pridemore.

He will be flying out of the Perry airport this weekend to drop off more care packages.

If you are interested in donating items, you can drop them off at drop boxes located at the entrance of the two Warner Robins Badcock Furniture locations.

The stores are located at 1521 Watson Blvd. and 815 Russell Pkwy.