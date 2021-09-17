Warner Robins bakery known for its fingernut cookies celebrates National Bakery Day

Wendy Wilson, the CEO of Wilson's Bakery, is also celebrating 32 years as owner.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's National Bakery Day and one of Central Georgia's most popular bakeries celebrated the day by giving out sweet surprises and serving coffee.

Wilson's Bakery has been up and running in Warner Robins for over 60 years.

CEO Wendy Wilson was just 21-years-old when she bought the business from her father. This month marks the 32nd year she's owned the business.

"Been a lot of ups and downs and challenges these past few years. It's a big day for all of us in the industry because we enjoy what we do," said Wilson.

With her employees busily tending to customers, Wilson says she's thankful to be a part of the family-owned business.

"We've met a lot of people, we've had a lot of great employees over the years, so it's really great to be a part of the community," she said. "It's usually all grind, all day, but today we're having fun!"

At noon they announced the winner of a one-year supply of free fingernut cookies.

"If you're familiar with Wilson's Bakery, that's going to be home of the famous fingernut cookie," said Wilson.

They're also known for their glazed donuts, cakes, cookies, and specialty holiday pies.

Wilson says the Warner Robins community is still largely supporting the bakery after so many years.

"We're a great community, we are strong," she said. "I believe the Lord, He has blessed us dearly."

She says it's crucial to support your local mom and pop shops.

Over the years, she's seen several employees come through the door. She says it's always been a close-knit work environment.

"We are one big happy family," she said. "We're just humbled, honored and blessed to be a part of Middle Georgia."

Wilson's Bakery is located at 1719 Watson Blvd. You can contact them at 478-922-9300.