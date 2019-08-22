WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia business owner is celebrating 40 years of serving customers in the same location on Market Street in Warner Robins. Jacko Davis has been cutting hair for Jacko's Hair Force since it opened back on August 21, 1979.

His clientele includes former NFL players Eddie Anderson and Kevin Porter, and a young Chris Porter, a former 13WMAZ sports personality.

He traditionally throws customer appreciation parties during the holidays, and his anniversary was no exception. Plus, he shared the secret to his success.

Davis shares, “Be on time and close on time. Treat people right. Offer a good service and you'll be there. I have some people who started out with me 40 years ago, and now, I'm cutting their great grandkids' hair now, and they still come.”

When he's away from the shop, Jacko is a professional comedian and shares plenty of jokes that he says are free with every haircut. He has also helped several other barbers get their start and branch off on their own around Central Georgia.

RELATED: Central Georgia barber recalls Muhammad Ali visit to shop

RELATED: Warner Robins barber shop thanks customers with Christmas Eve dinner