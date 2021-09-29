Partners in Warner Robins-based transportation business offer luxurious, private rides

It's not Uber or Lyft, it's called Middle Georgia Luxury Transportation.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There's now a luxurious and safe way to travel in Central Georgia.

Matthew Lewis started driving for Uber and Lyft back in 2018 when he couldn't sleep after getting off from his day job. That turned into a love for the experience he could create for his customers.

He started by adding some LED lights, WiFi, and eventually a Roku TV.

At the time, he worked for an insurance company and saw the negative outcomes of drunk driving, so he wanted to make the streets safer.

"I accidentally fell in love with the experience," he said. "It was really rewarding... it restored my faith in humanity."

In Dec. 2020, Lewis created the LLC for the business -- Middle Georgia Luxury Transportation.

"The community has supported me so much," he said.

In Aug. 2021, Shante Grane and her husband, AJ, partnered with Lewis and his wife, Katie.

"Just from the moment I met him, I could tell he was a different kind of person," Lewis said about AJ. "We hit it off."

Shante had seen posts about the business on Facebook, and both her and AJ thought the idea was great.

"It was so natural, we just really clicked," Shante said. "It honestly was the perfect opportunity."

Now, Shante and Lewis drive full time, averaging about 10 rides a day between the two of them.

"We work hard," Lewis said.

They have three vehicles. Each seats up to six guests, including pets. They offer TV, gaming, snacks, and a clean and private environment.

"It's just a really cool experience," Lewis said.

They will travel anywhere in Georgia. They offer rides to the airport, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, University of Georgia football games, wedding pick-ups, and Christmas light tours around the holidays.

They even go as far as to personalize the television screen to play a slide show of pictures, videos, or graphics personalized to the occasion of your travel.

"We pay attention to every little detail," said Lewis.