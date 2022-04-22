'It draws people into the city': Warner Robins launches pet-friendly initiative

If you're out shopping and you see the sticker on a shop window, it means the business doesn't mind having leashed pets visit.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is officially a pet-friendly city, which means you can show off your four-legged friends around town more often.

Businesses owners now have the opportunity to go to City Hall and pick up a free pet-friendly decal. Then, they can take it to their storefront and stick it on the window to show their customers they're pet-friendly.

Sam Satterfield loves dogs. He owns Satterfield and Dempsey Jewelers and he picked up his 'Pet Friendly Sticker' Tuesday.

"Who couldn't love a pet? Who couldn't love a dog? We just want anyone to feel welcome in the Satterfield & Dempsey Jewelers at anytime," said Satterfield.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick put the 'pet-friendly' initiative into action Monday. It means if you're out shopping and you see the sticker on a shop window, the business doesn't mind having leashed pets visit.

"It just makes for a friendly environment and it draws people into the city too," said Barbara Wolfe.

She thinks it will bring people together, and Joe Robillard also supports the idea.

"I didn't use to like Tractor Supply, but then I found out I can go in with my dog and that's a great draw to me now that I am a new pet owner," he said.

"There are special needs dogs for people who have seizures and a lot of businesses don't allow those to come in and I believe that it's important for those animals to come in, to be with those children," said Wolfe.

Wolfe also described a trip to a state with color-coded leashes. A dog seen wearing a green leash meant it was safe to pet, and a dog wearing a red leash meant to stay away.

"I think everybody is excited about it. I think it's all just a good, fun, and a great idea [for] the city to have pet-friendly stores all over the community," said Satterfield.

The Robins Regional Chamber says they're going to put out a list of all stores that are 'pet-friendly' soon and in the next couple of weeks, the city is going to be making a map of all the 'pet-friendly' businesses.

According to city clerk Mandy Stella, restaurants will still have to abide by Georgia laws regarding pets indoors and other health regulations.

You can get your business' 'pet-friendly' decal in the City Hall Tax Office at any time.