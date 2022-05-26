'Everybody is being patient': Warner Robins bowling alley rolls on despite supply chain problems

The Gold Cup Bowling Center in Warner Robins has not been able to get their hands on certain bowling alley items, leaving some customers disappointed.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A family-owned bowling alley in Warner Robins is still feeling the aftermath of the pandemic.

Jordan Ebersole has been bowling since the age of 14.

"I still have a lot to learn, even for seven years," said Ebersole.

His love for the game started with his grandmother. Now, you'll find him bowling almost every day and sometimes even competing at the Gold Cup Bowling Center.

"On days when I don't really have anything to do and I have the spare time, I will come in and bowl a few games too," he said.

He's noticed something recently...

"Mainly food, there's been a lot of things I've noticed haven't been here a lot. I think they stopped doing tots here a while back because they couldn't bring them in," said Ebersole.

Gold Cup Bowling Center owner David Rutherford says he's been having difficulty with new orders of cheese sticks and even size 10 bowling shoes for months now.

"The food suppliers basically have national accounts that they have to have a contract with, that they have to provide cheese sticks for, so they get to the cheese sticks before the individual owners get the cheese sticks," said Rutherford.

"Not all of their shoes are going to be the newest stuff, so they have to replace them eventually," said Ebersole.

They've also had trouble getting their hands on certain beers, tequila, and wings in the past.

"That was disappointing and we really didn't want to substitute, because the cook times are different as far as the tastes are different, the costumers have grown accustomed to the wings that we have," said Rutherford.

He says he knows his customers are disappointed.

"Everybody is being patient. We live in a great town. Our customers are wonderful. Our employees stuck with us through it all. You know, it's just been a learning experience to live through a pandemic," said Rutherford.

Despite the supply chain woes, Ebersole says it's still a "great experience."

"It's a great community," he said. "Everyone is happy to be here most of the time."

The good news? Gold Cup Bowling Center is staying busy and the supply chain issues are not impacting their bowling lane equipment or bowling ball orders.

If you're a veteran, they'll be offering a 100% discount for you on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Veterans Day, and Christmas.