WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Charlie Kemp is just like any other 3-year-old.

He likes playing soccer, riding his scooter, and running around with his three siblings.

"I call him 'Wreck-it-Ralph' sometimes because, I mean, he's just a beast," says Charlie's father, David Kemp, but there's one difference.

Charlie has a limb deficiency.

Ashley Kemp

"As he's grown, we've been able to have little conversations here and there about why his leg looks like this," says Ashley Kemp.

Dr. Mike Schmitz, Chief of the Orthopedic Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, says Charlie has a condition called PFFD that leaves a child with a shorter thigh bone, a malformed hip, and a variable malformation of their knee, ankle, and foot.

"It is an unusual diagnosis, but we do have a fair amount of experience with it," says Dr. Schmitz.

Charlie's parents say that hasn't slowed him down.

"He is just really a joy to behold, doesn't let anything get in his way," says David.

"He really has no idea that he has any limitations and so we just plan on raising him like he doesn't," adds Ashley.

He has an appointment in July with Dr. Schmitz to see what's next, which could include a surgery to amputate his foot.

"As you get older and that malformed limb grows, that original prosthetic doesn't work as well and that's when you change course."

Ashley says the thought of her son undergoing surgery is a little scary.

"But, at the same time, it's a little exciting to know that he will have full range of motion and he can keep up better."

Ashley Kemp

David and Ashley say Charlie is a blessing and this is just the way God made him.

"There's really nothing that he is challenged by," says David. "It was always to teach him that his limitation wasn't really a limitation."

Charlie's next doctor's appointment is July 15th in Atlanta and Dr. Schmitz and the family will decide Charlie's next step.

