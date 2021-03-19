Two men convicted of Warner Robins burglary spree, stealing U-Haul truck

The DA's office says the two men stole a U-Haul truck and then used it to commit a handful of burglaries at various businesses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from our original coverage in 2019.

Two men were convicted Thursday of stealing a U-Haul and breaking into nearly half a dozen Warner Robins businesses. They were sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 to be served in prison.

Khadafy Bennett, 21, and Kelvin Mixon, 21, were each convicted on four counts of burglary and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Those charges are the result of burglaries that happened between March 19-24, 2019. District Attorney George Hartwig says the two men entered the U-Haul store on Watson Boulevard and stole a box truck.

Over the next few days, they broke into several businesses in Warner Robins, including: the Quick Stop on Russell Parkway, Sonic on Russell Parkway, Satterfield and Dempsey Jewelry on South Houston Lake Road and the Goo Goo Car Wash on Russell Parkway.

A news release says detectives identified the men based on how similar each burglary was, and descriptions of them. After executing a search warrant at their home, investigators found stolen jewelry and tools that matched the crimes.

“My office will continue to seek justice for business owners in Houston County,” said Hartwig.