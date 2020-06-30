Warner Robins business helps family after car accident kills young girl

Six-year-old Kadence "Kay-Kay" Mackenzie died in a car accident in June.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Six-year-old Kadence Mackenzie, or "Kay-Kay" as many knew her, died in a car accident earlier this month while traveling to Florida with her mom.

Her mother was also severely hurt in the wreck.

Sabrina Potter with SnoBiz in Warner Robins says her daughter was best friends with Kay-Kay, and the rising first grader at Shirley Hills Elementary had the best smile and personality.

SnoBiz wanted to find a way to support Kay-Kay's family as they cope with her loss and help with medical bills for her mother.

They placed donation jars at their restaurant, donated some of their profits, and set up an online fundraiser.

So far, Potter says they've been able to raise close to $800 for the family.

"Our store was struggling for a while and our community really came behind us and supported us. The best thing we know to do is just to turn it around and we needed to start giving back to the community more because they're supporting us so much during these times," she said.

Potter says they will continue to collect donations for another two weeks.