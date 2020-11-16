Warner Robins business owner plans Cancer Care Day

Color Me Pink will be giving away items like hats, scarves and wigs to women who need them

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The owner of a Warner Robins boutique that serves women with breast cancer and breast cancer survivors is giving back to her community this week.

Color Me Pink store owner Judy Mason is hosting a Cancer Care Day Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The store will be giving away items like hats, scarves, wigs, pill containers and more.

Mason says people can stop by and get whatever they’d like, and she has around 200 items in total to give away.

"A lot of these are donations, and some things are from my shop. We have a variety, so there's something for everybody and a lot of wigs," said Mason.

The address for Color Me Pink is 115 Margie Drive, Suite D in Warner Robins.