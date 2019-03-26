MACON, Ga. — After a string of about a dozen commercial burglaries, some Warner Robins business owners are joining forces to fight back. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a call about a burglary at the Goo Goo Car Wash on Russell Parkway.

That crime was just one of many recently, and business owners say it's time to put an end to it. An incident report says there was some property damage, but nothing was taken.

Business Owner Toby Register says someone hit a Subway on Friday and shot at his son. An incident report says the burglar was inside the Subway while the employee was opening the store. As the burglar left the store, he shot at the employee while in their car, striking the car at least one time, according to the report.

"This struck real close to home for us and we didn't feel like we could just stand by and not do anything," said Register.

So Register and other business owners are pitching in for a $5,400 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Subway wasn't the only business burglarized on Watson Blvd in the past week and a half. Police records show Nu-Way Wieners, the Antique Mall, and Holiday Food Stores were all hit as well.

"We are tired of it. It's a lot of people out here who are tired of it and we are going to keep going until we get some resolution," said Register.

Businesses like the Antique Mall take safety precautions to deal with potential theft. A sign on their front door reads, "jewelry and coins are removed nightly." Other stores may also have a security system in place. Register says people shouldn't have to worry about thieves.

"We just want them off the street," said Register.

Businesses like Holiday Food Stores can also install cameras as a safety precaution.

"Warner Robins is a great place. We love it and we don't like seeing people ruin it, so we are trying to do something about it," said Register.

Officers are looking to see if the car wash burglary is connected to other burglaries in the area. If you have any information on any of these crimes, you can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380.