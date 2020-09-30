Warner Robins businesses come together to hold trunk-or-treat

Those who register and come to the event will be entered to win a hover board.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Apexx Martial Arts in Warner Robins is hosting a truck-or-treat event on October 29 that will feature about 30 local businesses.

Chief Operations Officer Victoria Salter says it's a fun event they enjoy holding annually.

"This is actually our third year doing it. It's been very popular the last several years," she said.

Salter says that they will be requiring masks and each trunk will be manned with people handing out candy with gloves on.

"It's a safer way of trick-or-treating for the kids, and it also is a great community event for other local businesses to come out," she said.

And Warner Robins businesses still have a chance to register.

"We have other businesses that are local or family-owned here that have come out and been a part of it as well," she said. "It's a great time for the kids and it's a great way for the kids to safely trunk-or-treat, which is really the big part."

Everyone who attends has a chance to win a grand prize, which is a hover board. One trunk will also be voted as the best decorated and receive a prize.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 590 Carl Vinson Parkway on October 29.

You can find out more about how you can host a trunk, become a volunteer, or register to bring your kids on their website.