Warner Robins businesses navigate detours after train derailment near Robins Air Force Base

A representative with the train company has offered compensation for any business losses.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the cleanup of the train that derailed in Warner Robins Tuesday continues, some nearby businesses say detours are making it hard for them and their customers.

"It's been a little bit of a challenge. We've had a lot of calls this morning from customers trying to get in the back way to get here because of Highway 247 being shut down," business owner Regina Palladino said.

Palladino says it's an inconvenience for her car rental business.

"There's a lot of stones that's been dropped down to put in for the railroad tracks and we just had a representative from the railroad company come in and say we need to move our cars because this is going to be shooting a lot of rocks and could be damaging a lot of our windshields, so that's a little bit of a challenge," she recalled.

Right down the street at My Grandma's Empanadas, Jessica Stolley says they're doing what they can to adapt to the unexpected.

"Well, when something like this happens, you don't anticipate it, but I know the law enforcement is doing everything they can to get traffic routed," Stolley said.

Stolley says the restaurant usually sees its lunch rush at 11 a.m. and the flow of traffic is expected to affect business, so they've updated customers online on how to navigate the traffic.

Amy Borchardt-Peery says she and her daughter were determined to make it.

"I saw that it was blocked off down the road and I know the area a little bit, so I went down some side roads and had to turn around a couple times because I wasn't quite sure how to get here,” she said.

Both businesses are on Armed Forces Boulevard and they say they appreciate any help in keeping the doors open.

"Just really grateful to the Warner Robins Police Department for helping our customers get in and out of here, and, yeah, we're grateful for that because we're a local business trying to serve our community," Palladino said.

Both businesses say they intend to remain open during cleanup.