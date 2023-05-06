Warner Robins buys more lines for water expansion project

The new water tower and plant are expected to be operational around September of this year.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As a city grows, it has to build more infrastructure. Monday night, Warner Robins pushed ahead in its effort to expand its water and sewer systems.

Warner Robins council agreed for the $197,000 purchase of water lines. These will be used to attach areas around the new water plant and tower site, which they hope to have up and running soon.

The city started planning and designing construction on the new water tower and plant a few years ago. They officially broke ground on Crestview Church Road two summers ago.

Monday night's council, brings the project one step closer to completion.

"It's a very significant plant for us, the water plant," says Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.

The new plant would service areas along Russell Parkway, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Parkway, Watson Boulevard, and the Joint Development area between Houston County and Peach counties.

"A municipality that is outside of the region is offering water there," says Patrick.

For the last two summers, the city has been working on building the infrastructure, so they can supply water to residents in those areas.

The city currently relies on the county's water system, and hope to rely on them less overtime.

"The ultimate goal is if it's city territory, we offer 100% of the resources, 100% percent of the utility resources," Patrick says.

However, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says, as they expand and bring in more revenue, it also require maintenance.

She also says that even as Warner Robins becomes more independent, the city and county will always need to work together.

"We work very well together when it comes to growing the entire area, because a growth for the city is a growth for the county," says Patrick.