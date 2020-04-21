WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins has canceled the 2020 Independence Day Celebration.

The announcement came in a press release sent Tuesday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee recommended to cancel the popular concert event, the release said.

The city said they look forward to celebrate and hold the event next year in 2021.

You can read the full release below.

"Each year, we look forward to celebrating our Nation’s independence, our military personnel, their families, and everyone in our community who embraces the motto E.D.I.M.G.I.A.F.A.D at the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration Event.

This year, however, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is the Committee’s recommendation that the 2020 Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration Event be cancelled. This was a difficult decision that was made in the interests of preventing the spread of this disease and protecting our citizens, our City, and our State.

We thank our citizens, sponsors, and community partners for their continued support and participation in this annual event. We look forward to coming together again in 2021 to celebrate Independence Day.

The health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved in the event is paramount."

RELATED: Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: City of Perry cancels all events through end of April

RELATED: Monroe County's Forsythia Festival suspended amid COVID-19 concerns

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.