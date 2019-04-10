WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman was arrested Friday morning in a car dealership bathroom after allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a chase.

According to a news release, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Houston Road around 7:30 a.m.

A lookout was issued for the vehicle and an officer saw it near where Knodishall Drive meets Watson Boulevard.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle with its lights on, but the driver -- identified as 30-year-old Samantha Osteen -- sped up onto Watson. Osteen continued going until crashing into another vehicle in front of Discount Tire on Watson Boulevard.

She then ran into the Five-Star Chrysler Dodge Dealership, where she hid in the bathroom, the release says.

RELATED: Two Warner Robins Five Star Chevrolet employees arrested after shots fired during fight

She was taken into custody. The driver of the car she crashed into was treated for their injuries at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Dead body found in car at Macon shopping center

Publix customer's response to being shamed by employee grabs attention

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.