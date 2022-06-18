Warner Robins celebrated Juneteenth with Black business expo

Many vendors came out to join the celebration and sell homemade goods.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People across Central Georgia are celebrating Juneteenth and Warner Robins is no exception.

Residents in Warner Robins celebrated Juneteenth by having a Black Business Expo.

Many vendors came out to join the celebration and sell homemade goods. They had everything from hair products and clothes to remedies for pain.

Vida Nicole Sturn, the event organizer, said that it's important to stimulate black business.

"It's important that we honor our ancestors and this is an opportunity to bring communities together, to bring entrepreneurs together, and to build black businesses within our own communities," she said.

The expo had a DJ and provided food for those in attendance. The event happened at the Warner Robins Senior Center.