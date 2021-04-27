Warner Robins mom, her son charged with stealing car at gunpoint

It all started as an argument between the woman and her boyfriend over who owned the car

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins mother and son are facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault after an argument over a car Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 800-block of McArthur Blvd.

Police say a man and his girlfriend – identified as Cristal Mickens -- were arguing about who owned a Mercury Grand Marquis. Mickens left the scene and returned with her son – Crisjovon -- and a hammer.

Mickens then allegedly shattered the windshield with the hammer, smashed the hood of the car, and demanded keys to it. When the male victim told her no, Crisjovon pulled out a gun.

The man gave Mickens the keys and she drove off. Police say her son fired shots into the air as he drove away in a separate car.

Both Cristal and Crisjovon Mickens face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Det. Chambers at 478-503-5416.