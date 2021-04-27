x
Warner Robins mom, her son charged with stealing car at gunpoint

It all started as an argument between the woman and her boyfriend over who owned the car
Credit: WRPD

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins mother and son are facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault after an argument over a car Tuesday morning. 

According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 800-block of McArthur Blvd.

Police say a man and his girlfriend – identified as Cristal Mickens -- were arguing about who owned a Mercury Grand Marquis. Mickens left the scene and returned with her son – Crisjovon -- and a hammer.

Mickens then allegedly shattered the windshield with the hammer, smashed the hood of the car, and demanded keys to it. When the male victim told her no, Crisjovon pulled out a gun.

The man gave Mickens the keys and she drove off. Police say her son fired shots into the air as he drove away in a separate car.

Both Cristal and Crisjovon Mickens face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Det. Chambers at 478-503-5416.

