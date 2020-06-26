Warner Robins city charter changes headed to Gov. Kemp's desk

The revised charter would add a city administrator and clarify the role of those involved in city government

Changes to the Warner Robins city charter are headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk after passing through both chambers Friday.

According to State Rep. Health Clark, the charter renewal bill adds a city administrator and clarifies the roles of individuals in city government.

In Oct. 2019, 13WMAZ reported about a University of Georgia study that said Warner Robins is the only mid-sized Georgia city without a city manager or an administrator.

Then in May, the city council put off a vote on if the city should hire its first administrator.

In that meeting, Mayor Toms said charter changes are a discussion that the council has been having for years.

The proposed revised charter would give the city administrator the power to appoint and suspend city employees and prepare the budget.

At the time, State Representative Heath Clark said the proposed revisions would give the local government some clarity.

"The employees of the city know their chain of command. I think that's beneficial to everybody and leads to less confusion overall," Clark said.

The council later approved the updated charter in a 5-2 vote during the June 1 council meeting, sending it to the state. Councilmen Holmes and Curtis were the two who voted against it.