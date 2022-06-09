Warner Robins annual Christmas parade is coming back

In a City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that the Christmas parade was returning this holiday season.

MACON, Ga. — In a Warner Robins City Council meeting on Tuesday, mayor Patrick announced that the city's annual Christmas parade is heading back to its traditional site.



Starting in 2019, the holiday extravaganza happened on Cohen Walker Drive and ended at Rigby's waterpark.

Patrick says this year's parade returns to Watson Boulevard, proceeding from Davis Drive to the Houston Health Pavilion.

One thing stays the same - it all happens on the first Saturday in December this year - that's the 3rd.

Mayor Patrick also said that there will be a fee for people who enter the parade.

It was also announced that the tree lighting ceremony will be on Thursday November 17, and the time is still being determined.