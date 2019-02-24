WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For decades, the church has been a major staple in the African American community.

Outside of the preached word, music through hymns, anthems, negro spirituals or praise and worship have been the second most important medium on Sunday mornings.

"Music becomes the medium by which we experience the presence and energy and the love of God communally," said Tolan Morgan, Sr.

Morgan is the pastor of Fellowship Bible Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Before he was called to serve as a pastor, his first role was a music minister at his father's church.

That role brought his relationship with music and the word into perfect harmony.

"It has to be intentional that the pastor, teacher and the minister of music are on the same page as it relates to planning the spiritual tone of the worship, and being able to set the right atmosphere between message and music," Morgan said. "It's important."

Alan Robinson is the minister of music at the church, adding the backdrop for Pastor Morgan's sermons.

It's something Robinson says comes second nature.

"Its in our culture," said Robinson. "Music drives. It can be emotional, it can be spiritual, but when you put them all together, it can be impeccable."

In recent years, Fellowship Bible has invited several nationally-known gospel recording artists to worship in the Dome.

"It helps from a ministry standpoint and a marketing standpoint, to further extend the ministry of our church into inviting people to make our church attractive for many reasons," Morgan said.

And with gospel music gaining popularity, Pastor Morgan says it's imperative that scripture adds clarity to the lyrics.

“C is still C whether it's played by Tank or Shirley Caesar, but the message that is put to C is the difference maker," Morgan said. "If it's good or bad for mainstream, it only becomes bad when the message of Jesus Christ is compromised," said Morgan.

Morgan and Fellowship Bible Baptist Church celebrate 39 years on Sunday on Founders Day.