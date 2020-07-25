Warner Robins church offers free COVID-19 testing, gives out school supplies at back-to-school bash

The Winning Church in Warner Robins will held a "back to school bash"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One church in Warner Robins gave back to its community Saturday.

Kids will soon be back at school. Whether it's online or in-person, they will need supplies to get them through the year.

The Winning Church in Warner Robins held a "back to school bash," offering free COVID-19 testing, school supplies and household items while supplies lasted.

The pastor of Winning Church says with so many people struggling in the world right now, his church wanted to find a way to help its community.

"I hope they take away a whole lot of love we’re showing that we really care by giving you can’t really say you love someone unless you give love isn’t love until you give it away so we’re here to give away love today," Bishop Harvey B said.

The church also gave out food to several families.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.