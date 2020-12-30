Warner Robins church holding blanket donation drive after homeless men freeze to death

The organizer says she had to act after hearing about two homeless men freezing to death on Christmas night in Macon

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins woman says she saw a story on 13WMAZ earlier this week, and it was so devastating that she wanted to be a blessing.

Brittany Shannon says she had to act after hearing the news about two homeless men freezing to death on Christmas night in Macon.

She’s a member of Harvest Builders Worship Center in Warner Robins and she reached out to her church about holding a donation drive for blankets. They thought it was a great idea.

The church has since received support from people around the community and they are taking donations at two different locations.

“It just broke my heart. It did something to me and then I’m looking at my dad who’s a 69-year-old military vet, and I would wish that if he was the person out there on the street that somebody would do something as decent as just give him a blanket,” said Shannon.

“This is a good place. We all can bring our hearts together and change the life of someone immediately not tomorrow, but immediately,” said pastor Levi Rozier.

The deadline for the blanket donation is Sunday, Jan. 3. You can drop your donations off at Harvest Builders Worship Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their Elberta Road location OR at Presence Church on Macon Road in Perry.