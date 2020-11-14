'We just wanted to be a blessing': Warner Robins church holds food box giveaway

The giveaway comes just before Thanksgiving, giving families something to eat on the holiday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins church gave back to their community and others around Central Georgia Saturday.

Centerpoint Church on Feagin Mill Road gave out free boxes of food.

The boxes included food for the Thanksgiving holiday, breakfast and even food for the kids, as their Thanksgiving break approaches.

About 200 boxes of food were given out to families.

Mission Outreach Coordinator Megan Gibbs says it's the best time to do good for others.

"Everything's just kind of uneasy right now. We just wanted to be a blessing during the holiday period as it arrives. Behind this is our heart for the Lord. We want people to know that there's joy and hope in him and he can provide for their needs as well," she said.